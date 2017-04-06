MCT production is Saturday

Audiences of all ages will get a fresh look at an old favorite this Saturday, April 8, when the Missoula Children's Theatre and more than 30 local students present "The Tortoise Versus the Hare." Playing the title characters, Coach Shelley Bowlback and Curly Hare, are local students Delilah Mulliniks and Cylena Soristo.

