Shelley's Gold signs letter of intent to play rugby
Shelley High School senior, Meg Gold, signed a letter of intent to attend Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri to play rugby. Gold, who was a three sport athlete at Shelley, recently switched over to rugby as her sport of choice and had nothing but praise for her choice and where she has chosen to play in college.
