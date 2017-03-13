Shelley off to fast start in track
The Shelley Russets were spotted on the track for the first time this spring as both boys and girls teams travelled to Kimberly for the Kimberly Invitational. The girls won the meet as was expected and the boy checked in just behind their hosts Kimberly, in second place.
