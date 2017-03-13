Shelley off to fast start in track

Shelley off to fast start in track

The Shelley Russets were spotted on the track for the first time this spring as both boys and girls teams travelled to Kimberly for the Kimberly Invitational. The girls won the meet as was expected and the boy checked in just behind their hosts Kimberly, in second place.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Bingham County was issued at March 18 at 1:48PM MDT

