Shelley man gets probation for elbowing deputy
A Shelley man was sentenced to two years of probation and time served for elbowing a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy. Stetson Carrillo, 20, pleaded guilty March 16 to misdemeanor counts of battery upon certain personnel, providing false information to an officer and resisting arrest.
