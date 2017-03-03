Pocatello POW/MIA rally relocated to ...

Pocatello POW/MIA rally relocated to I.F.

1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

The POW*MIA Awareness Association Rally and Motorcycle Rodeo will move from Pocatello to Idaho Falls this summer, and organizers said the 17th annual event could draw as many as 3,000 people. A larger venue and an effort to spread the mission of the association are big reasons for the move to Sandy Downs Arena in July.

