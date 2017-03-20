Officer on train to enforce traffic laws
With two engines coupled together, state troopers and police officers from Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley and Idaho Falls rode the rails on Monday to help enforce train safety. As a vehicle was spotted crossing the grading when the lights were flashing red and the train engineer was using his whistle, the police spotter would notify his or her fellow officers to stop the vehicle.
