The Board of Directors at Bingham Memorial Hospital announced that interim CEO Jeff Daniels will retire effective Nov. 17 after two years as interim CEO and 10 years as chief financial officer. Jake Erickson, the hospital's current chief operating officer, will take over as CEO on Oct. 1, a hospital news release said.
