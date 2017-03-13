Local mayors raising funds for scholarships

Mayors from Blackfoot, Firth, Shelley and Aberdeen, along with the Shoshone-Bannock Business Council are looking to the local communities to help fund the Mayoral Scholarship to be distributed in May. "The message we are sending is that they matter and they are valuable," said Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis. "We are trying to assist, encourage and motivate students."

