Decision awaits Flood Control District

On Thursday, March 2, Bingham County Emergency Management Director R. Scott Reese and Bingham County Planning and Zoning Administrator Allen Jensen have been appointed to the Flood Control District 1. They will represent Zones 8 and 9. The flood district was set up in response to the 1997 flood surge. The flood control district is responsible for the levy.

