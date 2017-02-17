Staying alive - Shelley tops South Fr...

Staying alive - Shelley tops South Fremont 45-37

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: Morning News

The Shelley Russets were stinging from a close to embarrassing loss on Wednesday evening to arch rival Sugar-Salem and faced an elimination contest with a tough, physical opponent in South Fremont. South Fremont is known for their physicality, from big, imposing post players to fast 'street tough' guards who step in front of every pass and drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Destiny Speirs Feb 10 just weird 1
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan '17 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
News Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15) Mar '15 KayEhm 1
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Bingham County was issued at February 17 at 11:15AM MST

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,618 • Total comments across all topics: 278,959,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC