Shelley Preparedness Fair Saturday
The Preparedness Fair in Eastern Idaho is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shelley High School, 570 W. Fir Street in Shelley. Doors open promptly at 8 a.m.; classes begin at 9 a.m. Featured at this year's fair are skill building and information packed classes taught by local and regional specialists.
