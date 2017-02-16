Shelley Preparedness Fair Saturday

The Preparedness Fair in Eastern Idaho is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Shelley High School, 570 W. Fir Street in Shelley. Doors open promptly at 8 a.m.; classes begin at 9 a.m. Featured at this year's fair are skill building and information packed classes taught by local and regional specialists.

