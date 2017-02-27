Quilt Show continues today at Shelley Library
The 18th annual Quilt Spectacular Open House continues today, Wednesday, March 1, at the North Bingham County District Library, 197 W. Locust St. in Shelley. The quilt show is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. One hundred thirty-seven quilts are displayed around the library.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Top Line Auto Sales (Mar '13)
|Feb 21
|Happy customers
|10
|don't eat at the pizza hut on 17th st (Feb '08)
|Feb 21
|WOW
|26
|Any green?
|Feb 20
|Yadayada
|1
|Swingers in Idaho falls
|Feb 19
|Blinky1235
|1
|Destiny Speirs
|Feb 10
|just weird
|1
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan '17
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC