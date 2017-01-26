Winter fun at scout Klondike campout
Eleven Boy Scout troops from Firth and Shelley took part in the Klondike winter campout on Friday and Saturday at Fielding Park, north of Goshen. The Klondike is for scouts, ages 12 and 13. The total number of scouts and leaders totaled 111.
