Local wrestlers picked for Hall of Fame Classic

Four local wrestlers, Destin Summers of Snake River, Caleb Call of Shelley, Derek Stacey, also of Shelley and Nathan Sargent of Blackfoot have been selected to participate in the Hall of Fame Classic in Boise.

