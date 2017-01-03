Kids learn to bake in Shelley

Kids learn to bake in Shelley

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Morning News

A good cold weather activity is baking. Desi Richards taught two classes on Saturday--Snowman Fondant Cake Class and a Hot Cocoa Mug Cake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 6 hr Spotted Girl 56
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
News Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15) Mar '15 KayEhm 1
News Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08) May '14 Siri 4
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 277,752,334

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC