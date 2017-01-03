Gas line repaired near Shelley

A woman driver hit the main gas line at 880 E. 1300 N. in Shelley at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Cheryl Imlach, Manager of Energy Utilization, said, "The line was secured at 4:30 p.m. and completely repaired by 6:05 p.m. The homeowners are back in their home."

