Firth tops Shelley 59-56
Kiel Chapman hit a three point basket with 3.3 seconds left to give Firth a 59-56 win over rival Shelley on Wednesday night. "Kiel did what we teach at Firth, when you make a mistake, you come back down the floor and make something good happen," Coach Scott Adams said.
