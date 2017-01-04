Businesses that rise as temperature falls
Idaho Falls School District 91 and Bonneville Joint School District 93 announced Wednesday that all schools will be cancelled for Thursday due to the predicted cold weather. Wind chills are expected to reach minus-30 throughout eastern Idaho on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Jan 11
|Still Laughing
|55
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
|Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08)
|May '14
|Siri
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC