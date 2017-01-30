Boys basketball scores: Blackfoot 52, Pocatello 50; Shelley 60, Firth 47
Shelley hosted Firth on Monday night and came away with a 60-47 victory over the undermanned Firth Cougars who are still missing players from an undisclosed illness that has struck the team the past three weeks. Blackfoot travelled to Pocatello and downed the Indians for the second time in two weeks by a final of 52-50 to remain in second place in the conference.
