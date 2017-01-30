Boys basketball scores: Blackfoot 52,...

Boys basketball scores: Blackfoot 52, Pocatello 50; Shelley 60, Firth 47

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning News

Shelley hosted Firth on Monday night and came away with a 60-47 victory over the undermanned Firth Cougars who are still missing players from an undisclosed illness that has struck the team the past three weeks. Blackfoot travelled to Pocatello and downed the Indians for the second time in two weeks by a final of 52-50 to remain in second place in the conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... Jan 11 Still Laughing 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
News Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15) Mar '15 KayEhm 1
News Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08) May '14 Siri 4
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bingham County was issued at January 30 at 1:31PM MST

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,099 • Total comments across all topics: 278,415,280

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC