Shelley man killed in I-15 rollover
A 39-year-old Shelley man is dead after he rolled his vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot. Shawn Ringel was driving north in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer at about 4:23 p.m. when he went off the left shoulder, over-corrected and went off the right shoulder rolling multiple times at milepost 96, an Idaho State Police news release said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|12 hr
|Enzo49
|9
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
|Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08)
|May '14
|Siri
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC