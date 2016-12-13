Shelley man killed in I-15 rollover

A 39-year-old Shelley man is dead after he rolled his vehicle Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot. Shawn Ringel was driving north in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer at about 4:23 p.m. when he went off the left shoulder, over-corrected and went off the right shoulder rolling multiple times at milepost 96, an Idaho State Police news release said.

