Officials start prep for 2017 eclipse

Officials start prep for 2017 eclipse

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Post Register

Officials on Wednesday began preparing for the "Great American Eclipse" - an event anticipated to bring an overwhelming influx of visitors to the greater Idaho Falls region. Nearly 50 representatives from cities and counties stretching from Swan Valley to Blackfoot met in the Idaho Falls Council Chambers to discuss planning for the Aug. 21 event, expected to draw perhaps hundreds of thousands of tourists locally.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelley Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro... 38 min Knock off purse s... 55
News Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07) Nov '16 Somebody 319
News Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b... Nov '16 Stephany McDowell 3
Looking to hookup in IF. Nov '16 Blackheart108 1
News 10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08) Oct '16 III 66
News Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15) Mar '15 KayEhm 1
News Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08) May '14 Siri 4
See all Shelley Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelley Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Bingham County was issued at January 07 at 3:52PM MST

Shelley Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelley Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Shelley, ID

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,133 • Total comments across all topics: 277,697,833

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC