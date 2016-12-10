Eastern Idaho expected to be a top ec...

Eastern Idaho expected to be a top eclipse destination

Saturday Dec 10

In just over eight months, a crush of people will descend on eastern Idaho - likely more than the region has ever hosted at once. They will come here because it's expected to be among the best places in the nation to view the "Great American Eclipse" on the morning of Aug. 21. It will be the first total solar eclipse seen from the mainland U.S. in nearly four decades.

