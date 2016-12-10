Eastern Idaho expected to be a top eclipse destination
In just over eight months, a crush of people will descend on eastern Idaho - likely more than the region has ever hosted at once. They will come here because it's expected to be among the best places in the nation to view the "Great American Eclipse" on the morning of Aug. 21. It will be the first total solar eclipse seen from the mainland U.S. in nearly four decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|Dec 27
|Knock off purse s...
|43
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
|Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08)
|May '14
|Siri
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC