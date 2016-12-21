Broncos edge Hillcrest in the Dungeon

The Blackfoot Broncos made the wintry trek to Idaho Falls to the Hillcrest Dungeon to take on the undefeated Knights and came away with a hard fought 48-46 victory. The Broncos took the lead early in the contest, worked it to an eleven point lead midway through the third period and then held off a late charge from the Knights to secure the win.

