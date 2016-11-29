Utah man arrested after five vehicles...

Utah man arrested after five vehicles stolen

Tuesday Nov 29 Read more: Post Register

The report on a string of Bingham County car thefts reads like a mashup of the video game "Grand Theft Auto" with the nursery rhyme "There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly." A 32-year-old Utah man is jailed in Bingham County after he was booked on five counts of felony grand theft Tuesday morning, a Bingham County Sheriff's Office news release said.

