Slick roads; lots of crashes on Monday
Multiple crashes took place in Bingham County on Monday morning because of the snow storm. In three hours and 45 minutes, there were 18 crashes from 6:45 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday counting accidents in Blackfoot, Bingham County and Shelley.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelley Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good rescue it was: Yoda the tortoise saved fro...
|12 hr
|Enzo49
|9
|Donna Thorngren found guilty of murder (Oct '07)
|Nov '16
|Somebody
|319
|Guest column: Wildfires disrupted Idaho power b...
|Nov '16
|Stephany McDowell
|3
|Looking to hookup in IF.
|Nov '16
|Blackheart108
|1
|10-Year-Old Gives Birth After Alleged Rape by I... (May '08)
|Oct '16
|III
|66
|Firefighter training set Saturday at Menan (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|KayEhm
|1
|Chitta Lynch Convicted of Involuntary Manslaugh... (Aug '08)
|May '14
|Siri
|4
Find what you want!
Search Shelley Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC