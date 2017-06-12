Word of the week: Fidget

The fidget spinner - a handheld, two- or three-pronged gadget with a ball bearing in its center that makes the prongs go around very fast - is this year's toy fad , popular with school-age kids and sometimes touted as a stress reliever for people of all ages. Versions are available for as little as $1 , or you can spring for this $24.95 Triune Spinner, which is said to have "a high-speed Si3N4 Hybrid Ceramic Bearing that provides fast smooth easy fidgeting and long spin times that will impress your friends."

