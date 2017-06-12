Word of the week: Fidget
The fidget spinner - a handheld, two- or three-pronged gadget with a ball bearing in its center that makes the prongs go around very fast - is this year's toy fad , popular with school-age kids and sometimes touted as a stress reliever for people of all ages. Versions are available for as little as $1 , or you can spring for this $24.95 Triune Spinner, which is said to have "a high-speed Si3N4 Hybrid Ceramic Bearing that provides fast smooth easy fidgeting and long spin times that will impress your friends."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Away with Words.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|does anyone know someone who went to
|43 min
|Stupid alert
|2
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|12 hr
|Wilma Rudolph
|26
|Waitress at the Chinese restaurant
|Wed
|visitor
|11
|Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Atop
|17
|franke mfg. (May '11)
|Jun 13
|wilma
|85
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Jun 13
|Clarksville Wildcat
|33
|Who else has had problems with kentuckyania hos...
|Jun 12
|Angry citizen
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC