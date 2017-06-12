Word of the week: Fidget

Word of the week: Fidget

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 12 Read more: Away with Words

The fidget spinner - a handheld, two- or three-pronged gadget with a ball bearing in its center that makes the prongs go around very fast - is this year's toy fad , popular with school-age kids and sometimes touted as a stress reliever for people of all ages. Versions are available for as little as $1 , or you can spring for this $24.95 Triune Spinner, which is said to have "a high-speed Si3N4 Hybrid Ceramic Bearing that provides fast smooth easy fidgeting and long spin times that will impress your friends."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Away with Words.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
does anyone know someone who went to 43 min Stupid alert 2
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary 12 hr Wilma Rudolph 26
Waitress at the Chinese restaurant Wed visitor 11
Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15) Tue Atop 17
franke mfg. (May '11) Jun 13 wilma 85
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Jun 13 Clarksville Wildcat 33
Who else has had problems with kentuckyania hos... Jun 12 Angry citizen 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,934 • Total comments across all topics: 281,783,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC