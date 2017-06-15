Two escaped inmates accused of killin...

Two escaped inmates accused of killing Georgia prison guards captured

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WINK-TV Fort Myers

Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates, Ricky DuBose and Donnie Russell Rowe , who allegedly shot and killed two prison guards in Georgia. GEORGIA CORRECTIONS SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Post if you've seen the "ghost light".... (Sep '08) 5 hr Joey c 23
does anyone know someone who went to 19 hr Stupid alert 2
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary Thu Wilma Rudolph 26
Waitress at the Chinese restaurant Wed visitor 11
Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15) Tue Atop 17
franke mfg. (May '11) Jun 13 wilma 85
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) Jun 13 Clarksville Wildcat 33
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,070 • Total comments across all topics: 281,802,657

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC