Two escaped inmates accused of killing Georgia prison guards captured
Authorities are searching for two escaped inmates, Ricky DuBose and Donnie Russell Rowe , who allegedly shot and killed two prison guards in Georgia. GEORGIA CORRECTIONS SHELBYVILLE, Tenn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Post if you've seen the "ghost light".... (Sep '08)
|5 hr
|Joey c
|23
|does anyone know someone who went to
|19 hr
|Stupid alert
|2
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|Thu
|Wilma Rudolph
|26
|Waitress at the Chinese restaurant
|Wed
|visitor
|11
|Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15)
|Tue
|Atop
|17
|franke mfg. (May '11)
|Jun 13
|wilma
|85
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Jun 13
|Clarksville Wildcat
|33
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC