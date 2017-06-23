Tennessee man: Fugitive inmates surrendered without a word
Hale said h... . ADDS THAT ROWE IS AT TOP AND DUBOSE AT BOTTOM - This photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows the arrest of the two Georgia fugitives Donnie Rowe, top, and Ricky Dubose, bottom, in Christ... .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hermophdite Bitch
|35 min
|Ghetto Queen Bitch
|1
|Post if you've seen the "ghost light".... (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|Cemetery Walker
|24
|How often do you 'check in' on Topix forums? (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|FinnyFerret Needs...
|1,611
|Steven and Mandy
|23 hr
|ICallBS
|1
|Mike "scooter" smith wanted or snitching?
|Thu
|Get off your high...
|16
|Tiffany minor
|Thu
|Concerned citizen
|1
|Cats
|Jun 20
|Been there
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC