On escaped convicts, dangerous crimin...

On escaped convicts, dangerous criminals, and armed citizens

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: Accuracy In Media

According to an AP report, on Tuesday night the convicts seized a Ford pickup truck from a rock quarry a few miles away from the burglarized home and fled. State police, and later the FBI, provided photos of the convicts and implemented a tip line, promising a reward that rapidly climbed to $160,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Media.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
316 S Roosevelt St (Aug '16) 14 hr Mindblown 6
Multimatic 15 hr Multi- mgmt 5
Ashley brown (Jul '13) Fri Ashley brown 2
Hermophdite Bitch Fri Ghetto Queen Bitch 1
Post if you've seen the "ghost light".... (Sep '08) Jun 23 Cemetery Walker 24
Poll How often do you 'check in' on Topix forums? (Oct '07) Jun 23 FinnyFerret Needs... 1,611
Steven and Mandy Jun 22 ICallBS 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iran
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,424 • Total comments across all topics: 282,040,177

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC