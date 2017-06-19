MTSU aviation camp gives high schoolers a chance to soar
From left, MTSU flight instructor Jonathan Benefield poses with MTSU Summer Aviation Camp participants Eddie Isbll, Preston Davis and Jacob Solan on Wednesday, June 14, 2017, after flying from Shelbyville, Tenn., back to Murfreesboro as part of camp activities. Nearly 40 students are gaining hands-on experience at the university's weeklong aviation camp, which wraps up Friday at the MTSU Jean A. Jack Flight Education Center at Murfreesboro Municipal Airport and on the MTSU campus in the Business and Aerospace Building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mike "scooter" smith wanted or snitching?
|20 min
|thereturn of some...
|13
|Cats
|Tue
|Been there
|5
|Lewisburg police officers
|Mon
|U R dumb
|36
|ASPU AD dept stupid (Feb '15)
|Jun 19
|Lets Go Pee
|2
|Where is Dr. Kadetz practicing? (Jun '14)
|Jun 19
|Robert Martin
|9
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|Jun 19
|Frankie Smith
|35
|Help me find Eric Brent Christian
|Jun 19
|Brandie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC