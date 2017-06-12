Georgia Murder Suspects - Extradition Waived
Multiple agencies and around 40 officers had a hand in tracking-down the two escaped prisoners who were wanted in Georgia for killing two prison transport officers south of Atlanta on Tuesday . This Thursday afternoon NewsChannel5 picture was on I-24 eastbound, near the 91 mile marker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
