Georgia fugitives told they will face the death penalty

Georgia inmates are told they will face the DEATH PENALTY during court appearance after they murdered two guards and went on a cross-state rampage before heroic homeowner apprehended them The two Georgia prisoners who murdered their guards, fled a prison bus and went on a crime spree across two states may face execution. Ricky Dubose, 43, and Donnie Rowe, 24, made their flight from justice on June 13, killing guards Curtis Billue and Christopher Monica in the process.

