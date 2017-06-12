Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers
At around 7:55 p.m. ET Thursday, authorities have confirmed that the two inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee, about an hour south of Nashville. All across Georgia and South Carolina, there have been several reports of possible sightings of 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.
