Escaped inmates wanted for allegedly killing two correctional officers
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Georgia Governor Nathan Deal confirms the wanted inmates are in custody following a car chase in Tennessee. At around 7:55 p.m. ET Thursday, authorities have confirmed that the two inmates were spotted in Shelbyville, Tennessee, about an hour south of Nashville.
