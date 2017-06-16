Escaped Georgia inmates captured after crash, foot chase
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. - Authorities say two escaped inmates from Georgia have been captured after a crash on Interstate 24 and a foot pursuit in Rutherford County Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WISH-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|2 hr
|Real
|34
|Post if you've seen the "ghost light".... (Sep '08)
|14 hr
|Joey c
|23
|does anyone know someone who went to
|Thu
|Stupid alert
|2
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|Thu
|Wilma Rudolph
|26
|Waitress at the Chinese restaurant
|Jun 14
|visitor
|11
|Marshall County Bookings and Mugshots (Nov '15)
|Jun 13
|Atop
|17
|franke mfg. (May '11)
|Jun 13
|wilma
|85
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC