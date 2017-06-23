23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival is a...

23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival is a tasty way to beat the heat

Saturday Read more: The Sidelines

The tiny historic town of Bell Buckle hosted its 23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival Saturday, and it was just as one would imagine it: southern sweets, such as moon pies , ice cream cones and snow cones were available at every corner. It was all accompanied by many other festivities, including a marching parade, live performances from local artists and a performance by the Mid State Cloggers of Shelbyville.

