23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival is a tasty way to beat the heat
The tiny historic town of Bell Buckle hosted its 23rd annual RC-Moon Pie Festival Saturday, and it was just as one would imagine it: southern sweets, such as moon pies , ice cream cones and snow cones were available at every corner. It was all accompanied by many other festivities, including a marching parade, live performances from local artists and a performance by the Mid State Cloggers of Shelbyville.
