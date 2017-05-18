Murfreesboro police seize gambling eq...

Murfreesboro police seize gambling equipment, cash after raid

Murfreesboro Police seized poker machines, a poker table and cash during a raid at a downtown business last week, according to police reports. Police served a search warrant on Thursday at Past Time Pool Hall, located at 116 S. Maple St., in relation to illegal gambling.

