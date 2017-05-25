Murfreesboro Medical Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer
Murfreesboro Medical Clinic & SurgiCenter is pleased to announce the addition of Matthew C. Stearns as the Chief Financial Officer of the clinic and its associated operations. Stearns is a native of Shelbyville, Tennessee.
