Deputy indicted on theft, misconduct charges

Tuesday May 16 Read more: The Jackson Sun

Deputy indicted on theft, misconduct charges Accused of taking money from elderly Shelbyville woman Check out this story on jacksonsun.com: http://www.jacksonsun.com/story/news/2017/05/16/deputy-indicted-theft-misconduct-charges/325273001/ A Bedford County Sheriff's Office deputy has been indicted on charges of theft and misusing authority for financial gain, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation press release.

Shelbyville, TN

