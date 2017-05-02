Deputies remove 6-foot snake from Ten...

Deputies remove 6-foot snake from Tennessee home

Tuesday May 2

A pair of Bedford County sheriff's deputies can add snake-wrangling to their job descriptions after working quickly to remove a snake from a home outside Shelbyville. Homeowners called authorities after finding the rat snake curled up in their living room.

