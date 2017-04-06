NWS: 2 tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee during storms
Two tornadoes touched down in Tennessee during Wednesday's severe storms. Officials with the National Weather Service said both twisters were classified as EF-1, meaning they reached up to 90 miles per hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
