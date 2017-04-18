National investigations group searche...

National investigations group searches for Tennessee trafficking victim

Brezhae Castleman, 17, was last seen on June 25, 2015 in Shelbyville getting into a red or maroon vehicle. Police believe she could be a victim of child sex trafficking.

