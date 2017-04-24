Have you seen this man?

Have you seen this man?

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 9 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance locating Billy S. Dykes. Dykes is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and violation of order of protection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) 3 hr Outlaw 80
Removed threads 4 hr thereturn of some... 26
News Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne... 20 hr Nosey two 2
the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch... Sun Ni nane 6
Krogers closing or relocating Sun Somewhere Else 5
Is the warehouse a pay to play venue? Apr 22 Dude 1
anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06) Apr 22 Fred 2
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,437 • Total comments across all topics: 280,551,824

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC