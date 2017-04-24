Have you seen this man?
The Shelbyville Police Department needs your assistance locating Billy S. Dykes. Dykes is wanted for aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated assault and violation of order of protection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|Outlaw
|80
|Removed threads
|4 hr
|thereturn of some...
|26
|Knoxville tops list of high gas prices in Tenne...
|20 hr
|Nosey two
|2
|the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch...
|Sun
|Ni nane
|6
|Krogers closing or relocating
|Sun
|Somewhere Else
|5
|Is the warehouse a pay to play venue?
|Apr 22
|Dude
|1
|anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06)
|Apr 22
|Fred
|2
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC