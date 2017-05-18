Civil War seduction linked to Carnation evaporated milk
After four years at the Academy, he entered the ministry and served four years as pastor of the Presbyterian congregation in Franklin. Continuing in the Presbyterian ministry, Dashiell spent 15 years in Shelbyville, where he raised a family including daughters Lavinia and Sophia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|apsu to give up football program (Oct '16)
|4 hr
|Watson Browns dog
|9
|Cross dresser at Lucas elementary
|10 hr
|Turkey hunter
|17
|Ruby Tuesday's
|12 hr
|Sam
|3
|APSU new football coach (Jan '16)
|12 hr
|Coach
|25
|Swingers club in Clarksville or near by?
|18 hr
|newhottness
|2
|Lookking for like minded people
|18 hr
|newhottness
|3
|Landfill (Aug '07)
|Tue
|Someone
|5
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC