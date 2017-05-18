Civil War seduction linked to Carnati...

Civil War seduction linked to Carnation evaporated milk

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

After four years at the Academy, he entered the ministry and served four years as pastor of the Presbyterian congregation in Franklin. Continuing in the Presbyterian ministry, Dashiell spent 15 years in Shelbyville, where he raised a family including daughters Lavinia and Sophia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
apsu to give up football program (Oct '16) 4 hr Watson Browns dog 9
Cross dresser at Lucas elementary 10 hr Turkey hunter 17
Ruby Tuesday's 12 hr Sam 3
APSU new football coach (Jan '16) 12 hr Coach 25
Swingers club in Clarksville or near by? 18 hr newhottness 2
Lookking for like minded people 18 hr newhottness 3
Landfill (Aug '07) Tue Someone 5
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,604 • Total comments across all topics: 281,109,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC