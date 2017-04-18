Edna Rhea Craddock Vaughn

Edna Rhea Craddock Vaughn

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

She was born to James Dallas and Lila Grace Clemmons Craddock on April 8, 1929 in Wilson County near Cainsville. Edna Rhea began first grade at Jackson Street School in Tullahoma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Shelbyville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the straight dope on dealers junkies and snitch... 2 hr SuzyQ13 5
Krogers closing or relocating 8 hr Somewhere Else 5
Outlaws MC Clarksvilke Tn (Sep '12) 14 hr Beamix 79
Removed threads 15 hr Citizen 24
Is the warehouse a pay to play venue? 20 hr Dude 1
anybody from bsg, va. (Feb '06) 22 hr Fred 2
oaks brooder 23 hr bwebb 1
See all Shelbyville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Shelbyville Forum Now

Shelbyville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Shelbyville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Shelbyville, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC