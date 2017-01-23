Roy Exum: Horse Reform Threatened
It is being said that "bureaucratic bungling" is what is causing the United States Department of Agriculture to withdraw some new rules for the scandalous Tennessee Walking Horse industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waitress at the Chinese restaurant
|9 hr
|dont be mean
|5
|Lincoln County Road Superintendent
|10 hr
|Dolla Billzz
|1
|OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Fukmi
|87
|Taylor DeAnn Dalton (May '16)
|Jan 22
|Big t
|17
|Fond Memories of L'burg and Marshall Co (Apr '08)
|Jan 22
|john wayne
|548
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Jan 21
|in my opinion
|8
|Luna Vapor (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|zoomclick1
|37
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC