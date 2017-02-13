Henrietta Wilder Sadler

Henrietta Wilder Sadler

Wednesday Jan 25

Visitation with the family was Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Feldhaus Chaple in Shelbyville with funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Reverend Merle Mead and Reverend Mark Hall officiated, burial followed in Gilly Hill Cemetery in Cannon County.

Shelbyville, TN

