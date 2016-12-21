Shelbyville, TN, Self-Storage Owner Seeks Help From City With Drainage Project

Fred Horn, owner of Shelbyville Self Storage in Shelbyville, Tenn., has requested the city assist in repairing a culvert and water/sewer line he believes have contributed to flooding along Fairground Heights, which borders his property at 321 Bethany Lane. The issue caused a potential sale of the facility to fall through earlier this year, Horn told the city council on Tuesday during a work-study session.

