Murfreesboro man charged in Bedford County murder
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, have arrested and charged a Murfreesboro man in connection to a homicide earlier this month in the Shelbyville area. At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter , TBI Agents joined authorities in Bedford County in investigating the circumstances leading to Dec. 2 death of Timothy Perkins in his home on Highway 231 North.
