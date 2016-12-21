Murfreesboro man charged in Bedford C...

Murfreesboro man charged in Bedford County murder

Tuesday Dec 20

Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, have arrested and charged a Murfreesboro man in connection to a homicide earlier this month in the Shelbyville area. At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter , TBI Agents joined authorities in Bedford County in investigating the circumstances leading to Dec. 2 death of Timothy Perkins in his home on Highway 231 North.

Shelbyville, TN

