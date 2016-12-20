Murfreesboro Man Arrested, Charged In Connection To Bedford County Homicide
Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, working alongside investigators from the Bedford County Sheriff's Office, have arrested and charged a Murfreesboro man in connection to a homicide earlier this month in the Shelbyville area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Shelbyville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waitress at the Chinese restaurant
|7 hr
|dont be mean
|5
|Lincoln County Road Superintendent
|8 hr
|Dolla Billzz
|1
|OMAR Steakhouse (Nov '14)
|Sun
|Fukmi
|87
|Taylor DeAnn Dalton (May '16)
|Jan 22
|Big t
|17
|Fond Memories of L'burg and Marshall Co (Apr '08)
|Jan 22
|john wayne
|548
|Pregnant??BEWARE OF Dr. Poe (Sep '11)
|Jan 21
|in my opinion
|8
|Luna Vapor (Sep '14)
|Jan 21
|zoomclick1
|37
Find what you want!
Search Shelbyville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC